Code Enforcement overloaded with hazardous cases

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The code enforcement department has hundreds of open cases for hazardous buildings that are in need of attention.

We received information from a source that works inside of the code enforcement department that they have over four hundred cases of homes and building deemed dangerous and unlivable due to fire or other unstructured issues. Terry Floyd development director explains why.

“One officer that’s dedicated to it and by the time you work through the entire process about forty to fifty a year is what out capability is,” said Floyd.

In addition Floyd says when abating a home the cost can run anywhere from three to four thousand dollars. he also mentioned there are steps to demolishing a home and the process can take a year.

