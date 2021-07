WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We’ll keep a small mention of hit and miss storms in the forecast into Wednesday but rain chances will be less than 20-percent. It will remain hot with highs in the 90s to near 100 into the weekend. We may get a little above 100 over the weekend before some changes next week. We may see a drop in temperatures along with some rain chances.

