Man arrested after leading WF police on chase

Corey Vantrease
Corey Vantrease(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police arrested a man Tuesday after he allegedly evaded police, crashed his car, and led officers on a foot chase.

Police said a motorcycle traffic officer attempted to stop the suspect’s car while it was speeding on Kell Freeway East. The suspect, Corey Vantrease, kept driving, eventually going down a grassy alley off of Kell near Taft Blvd.

More officers joined the chase and found that Vantrease had crashed his car in the 2000 block of Taft. Vantrease then led officers on a short foot chase before he was caught.

Vantrease is being charged with the following:

  • Two counts of evading arrest with one prior conviction
  • Two felony arrest warrants from Tarrant county for evading arrest with a previous conviction
  • Two felony arrest warrants from Wichita County for manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a vehicle

Vantrease remains in the Wichita County Jail.

