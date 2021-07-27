MSU Texas accepted into Carnegie Project on the Education Doctorate

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In their first year of having a Doctorate of Education program, Midwestern State University has been accepted as a new member into the Carnegie Project on the Education Doctorate.

“I think the exciting thing about it is we got into it so quickly,” said Matthew Capps, dean of the West College of Education at MSU Texas. “We were really fortunate that we were able to design ours from the ground up and build it without having to change anything. That is exciting to have that level of access to other information to be able to build it the right way the first time.”

The organization works to redesign professional practice preparation for Pre-k all the way through college.

Capps said the new opportunities this presents are limitless; they will not only benefit the program and students but the future generation of educators.

“With our participation in CPED, we have the opportunity to collaborate with Ed.D. programs across the country to refine and innovate the Ed.D. experience in order to prepare educational leaders who are prepared to lead equitable, high quality schools,” Kym Acuña, Associate Professor of Curriculum and Learning at MSU Texas, said.

