Office of Gov. Abbott releases statement on CDC guideline changes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Office of Governor Greg Abbott released the following statement on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guideline changes regarding masks.

“Governor Abbott has been clear that the time for government mandating of masks is over—now is the time for personal responsibility. Every Texan has the right to choose whether they will wear a mask, or have their children wear masks. Vaccines are the most effective defense against contracting COVID and becoming seriously ill, and we continue to urge all eligible Texans to get the vaccine. The COVID vaccine will always remain voluntary and never forced in Texas.”

The CDC revised their guidelines on Tuesday, now recommending that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in areas of the U.S. with rising COVID-19 cases.

As they cite new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC is also recommending indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.