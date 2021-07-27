City Guide
Olney boil water notice rescinded

Water faucet (Source: Pixabay)
Water faucet (Source: Pixabay)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OLNEY, Texas (KAUZ) - The boil water notice for the town of Olney has been rescinded.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the city’s water system to issue a Boil Water Notice on Sunday.

In a press release Tuesday, the City of Olney said the public water system took corrective actions to restore water quality, and the boil water notice is rescinded as of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The original notice was issued due to a loss of pressure and interruption in water service because of a break in an 8-inch water mainline. That break has since been fixed.

