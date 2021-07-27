UPDATE: Power restored to customers near Holliday, Electra

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - UPDATE: Oncor Area Manager Gordon Drake said power has been restored to customers in the Holliday, Kamay and Electra areas.

Around 2,700 customers in the areas of Holliday, Kamay and Electra are experiencing power outages, according to the Oncor Outage Map.

Oncor Area Manager Gordon Drake said the outages are due to equipment failure. Most of the affected customers are in the Holliday area, with nearly 2,000 customers affected.

Crews are on site at this time and hope to have power restored within the 2-3 hours.

