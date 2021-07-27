Search continues for missing Anadarko woman with brain cancer

ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - The search continues on Monday night, and a silver alert is still ongoing, for an Anadarko woman who’s been missing since last Wednesday.

Her family believes she’s still in southwest Oklahoma.

Her son, Dylan Sherill, is desperate to find his mother. He’s pleading with surrounding communities to look out for her after she drove off in her boyfriend’s maroon truck last Wednesday.

There are reports that she was seen in Apache that night.

Last month... doctors diagnosed Dawn with brain cancer... and performed emergency surgery to remove masses from her brain.

Dylan believes she could be disoriented from the procedure.

“She’s not in her right mind,” Dylan said. “Before she had the surgery, she started saying things that didn’t make sense, just kind of forgetting things here and there. She was starting to get really bad on her feet.”

Dylan took Dawn’s keys from her following the surgery, saying it wasn’t safe for her to be on the road, but she found a way to get the keys to her boyfriend’s maroon F-150 truck.

There’s a black tailgate attached to it and a smoker in the truck bed.

“When he called to let me know what was going on, my heart start’s panicking. I want to be there for my mom. I want to do something for her,” he said.

When she disappeared, she was wearing her tan capris and a grey smock.

The Caddo County Sheriff’s Office, along with Chickasha Wings, and other volunteers are helping search for Dawn.

“They’ve hit the refuge, they’ve hit Meers and Medicine Park,” Dylan said. “They’ve got people going all the way out to Carnegie and Boone and Stetger and Cyril, Cement, Fletcher, Elgin. I mean, she’s been in this area her entire life, so these are all very common backroads to her.”

Many in Lawton know Dawn from when she worked at the Applebee’s in town.

Dylan says his mom is loved by so many, and he just wants her home and safe.

“I’m not okay,” Dylan said. “I’m holding up and I’m not giving up hope, but this is probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life, and I’m just scared.”

Dawn’s family is asking anyone who owns land within a 100 mile radius to check their property for any vehicle damage to fence lines that could be a clue to her whereabouts.

If you think you know where Dawn is, you’re asked to call the Caddo County Sheriff’s Department at 405-247-5700.

Dylan and volunteers are organizing a driving search party for this weekend. If you’re interested in helping, you can send an email to bsmith@okcmsar.org.

