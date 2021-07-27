City Guide
Showers and thunderstorms will be possible today

By Garrett James
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast. A few pop-up summertime showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon going into the evening hours. However, Tuesday, it will be hot and humid again. We will have a high of 98 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, we will remain hot and humid. We will have a high of 97, with real feel values over 100 being possible. No rain is in the forecast for Wednesday. Thursday will be a similar forecast. We will have a high of 98 with mostly sunny skies, and real feel values will be over 100. Friday could be the day we finally see 100 here in Texoma. If we do not see it on Friday, we may see it on Saturday or Sunday. The high for both days will be 101. However, a late summer “cold” front will come in Sunday night. This front will bring rain chances with it Sunday night going into Monday.

