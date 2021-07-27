City Guide
Tenth Street in WF to be closed for repairs

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tenth Street between Fillmore and Taylor in Wichita Falls is set to be closed for repairs.

Starting Tuesday, July 27, the road will be closed so routine repairs of a manhole can be done. Officials with the City of Wichita Falls said the rest of the road closure will be devoted to street repair that will require both east and westbound lanes of Tenth Street to be closed down.

As a result, westbound traffic on Tenth Street will be diverted onto Taylor to Avenue B and then east to Tenth Street along Fillmore. Meanwhile, eastbound traffic on Tenth Street will divert north on Fillmore to 9th Street and then south to Tenth Street on Taylor.

