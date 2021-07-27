Texas Border Patrol agents identify sex offender trying to sponsor juvenile migrant

EDINBURGH, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector identified a registered sex offender allegedly attempting to sponsor a 16-year-old migrant teenager from Guatemala.

On Saturday, McAllen Station Border Patrol agents encountered a group of 85 migrants as they walked from the Rio Grande into the United States.

During virtual processing, an unaccompanied 16-year-old girl provided the name of a man who she claimed was a family friend.

By memory, the girl provided demographic information of her would-be sponsor.

The Border Patrol said this is “rare and raised concern from agents and a CBP officer working virtually in Canada to assist our agents with the overwhelming number of migrants at the Donna Processing Facility.”

Following the verification process, agents contacted the would-be sponsor, a man living in California.

The man allegedly claimed he was a “friend of a close family friend” of the migrant girl.

“Due to inconsistencies in the subject’s stories, agents grew suspicious. Upon further investigation, agents discovered the subject is a registered sex offender out of Oroville, California,” the Border Patrol said.

“RGV Sector agents are tirelessly working to ensure unaccompanied children are not harmed and sent with individuals in our communities who seek to prey on children,” said Chief Brian Hastings, RGV Sector Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent.

“Due to the diligence of the CBP officer and agents, the unaccompanied female juvenile is safe, and all proper authorities have been notified.”

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and report suspicious activity by calling 800-863-9382.

