TOKYO 2020: Olympic medal count
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOKYO, Japan (KAUZ) - Here is the current medal count for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games for the top 20 countries:
|COUNTRY
|GOLD
|SILVER
|BRONZE
|TOTAL
|1. Japan
|10
|3
|5
|18
|2. United States
|9
|8
|8
|25
|3. China
|9
|5
|7
|21
|4. ROC
|7
|7
|4
|18
|5. Great Britain
|4
|5
|4
|13
|6. South Korea
|3
|2
|4
|9
|7. Australia
|3
|1
|5
|9
|8. Canada
|2
|3
|3
|8
|9. France
|2
|2
|3
|7
|10. Germany
|2
|0
|3
|5
|11. Kosovo
|2
|0
|0
|2
|12. Italy
|1
|5
|6
|12
|13. Chinese Taipai
|1
|2
|3
|6
|14. Brazil
|1
|2
|2
|5
|14. Switzerland
|1
|2
|2
|5
|16. Slovenia
|1
|1
|1
|3
|16. Serbia
|1
|1
|1
|3
|18. Hungary
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18. Tunisia
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20. Austria
|1
|0
|1
|2
|20. Croatia
|1
|0
|1
|2
|20. Estonia
|1
|0
|1
|2
Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.