City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

TOKYO 2020: Olympic medal count

(WTOK)
By Emily Bjorklund and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO, Japan (KAUZ) - Here is the current medal count for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games for the top 20 countries:

COUNTRYGOLDSILVERBRONZETOTAL
1. Japan103518
2. United States98825
3. China95721
4. ROC77418
5. Great Britain45413
6. South Korea3249
7. Australia3159
8. Canada2338
9. France2237
10. Germany2035
11. Kosovo2002
12. Italy15612
13. Chinese Taipai1236
14. Brazil1225
14. Switzerland1225
16. Slovenia1113
16. Serbia1113
18. Hungary1102
18. Tunisia1102
20. Austria1012
20. Croatia1012
20. Estonia1012

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-year-old has died as a result of a crash that happened on Wichita Street and N. Martin...
Child dead after Wichita Falls crash
Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 will the last day the aquatic center is open to the public for this year.
Boomtown Bay to close a week early
Iowa Park Splash Park shuts down after positive total coliform test
Iowa Park Splash Park shuts down after positive total coliform test
MPEC management will instead be brought in-house through city management.
City of Wichita Falls to not renew MPEC contract with Spectra
William Henderson (Left) and Rochelle Conbrey (Right)
Two arrested after pepper-spraying woman during aggravated robbery

Latest News

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Carissa Moore, center, of the United States, wearing her gold medal, South Africa's Bianca...
Seasoned superstars win gold in surfing’s Olympic debut
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, plays against Zheng Saisai, of China, during the first round of the...
‘A bit much’: Naomi Osaka cites pressure in Olympic loss
Lydia Jacoby, of the United States, reacts after winning the final of the women's 100-meter...
Northern lights: Alaska teen shocks with Olympic swim gold