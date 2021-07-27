City Guide
Two teens flown to hospital after crash in Comanche County

A crash that happened late Monday night in Comanche County caused two teens to be flown to OU...
A crash that happened late Monday night in Comanche County caused two teens to be flown to OU Children’s Hospital.(Cheyenne Cole)
By Korey Middleton
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A crash that happened late Monday night in Comanche County caused two teens to be flown to OU Children’s Hospital.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol , the wreck happened at US Highway 62 and Northwest Mcintosh Road, which is two miles north of Medicine Park.

OHP says a car, driven by a teen with three passengers, failed to yield at a stop sign, causing it to hit a vehicle that was going northbound on US 62.

Officials say no one in the car with the teens was wearing a seatbelt.

They were all taken to the hospital with injuries.

The driver of the car that was hit was also taken to the hospital. He was treated and released.

