TxDOT sign replacement begins, expect traffic delays in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - TxDOT is replacing 22 signs within Wichita Falls over the next two weeks.

Most sign locations are being done with one-lane closures and ramp closures. However, even more lanes will be closed when workers start putting up five large overhead signs.

Travel delays should be expected, especially during rush hour. Lane closures will start at 8 a.m. and end around 4 p.m.

“The Move Over Slow Down Law requires motorists to move out of the lane closest to a TxDOT vehicle, Police, Fire, Ambulance, or Tow Truck when possible OR reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour below the posted limit. If the road does not offer multiple lanes, the driver must slow down. On roadways with posted speed limits of 25 miles per hour or less, drivers must reduce their speed to five miles per hour. Violators can be fined up to $2,000.”

The locations and dates of the more complicated traffic control locations can be found below:

7-26-21

Location: US 82 (Kell Fwy) West of FM 369 (Southwest Parkway). These signs are located over the Eastbound Lanes. All EB US 82 (Kell Fwy) traffic will be moved over to the Westbound side of the freeway for one-lane in each direction.

7-27-21

Location: US 287 NB/US 82 WB, just West of Wichita Falls. North/Westbound lanes prior to the SH-79 interchange will be using the shoulder around the work. The SH-79 North exit ramp will be closed half the day.

7-28-21

Location: US 287 NB/ US 82 WB on Central Freeway at the Falls Flyover. Lane closures will alternate from the left to right side of the highway. The Falls Flyover ramp to Westbound US 82 (Kell Fwy) will remain open. And all lanes of NB US-281 will be detoured to exit at Galveston to continue North on the frontage road as a detour.

7-29-21

Location: I-44 Northbound at the US 287/Spur 325 Split (Maurine St). Triple left lane closure.

7-30-21

Location: I-44 Northbound at the US 287/Spur 325 Split (Maurine St). Double right lane closure.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid these locations if possible, and to be cautious, slow down, and stay off of phones.

