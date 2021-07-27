City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

TxDOT sign replacement begins, expect traffic delays in WF

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - TxDOT is replacing 22 signs within Wichita Falls over the next two weeks.

Most sign locations are being done with one-lane closures and ramp closures. However, even more lanes will be closed when workers start putting up five large overhead signs.

Travel delays should be expected, especially during rush hour. Lane closures will start at 8 a.m. and end around 4 p.m.

The locations and dates of the more complicated traffic control locations can be found below:

7-26-21

  • Location: US 82 (Kell Fwy) West of FM 369 (Southwest Parkway). These signs are located over the Eastbound Lanes. All EB US 82 (Kell Fwy) traffic will be moved over to the Westbound side of the freeway for one-lane in each direction.

7-27-21

  • Location: US 287 NB/US 82 WB, just West of Wichita Falls. North/Westbound lanes prior to the SH-79 interchange will be using the shoulder around the work. The SH-79 North exit ramp will be closed half the day.

7-28-21

  • Location: US 287 NB/ US 82 WB on Central Freeway at the Falls Flyover. Lane closures will alternate from the left to right side of the highway. The Falls Flyover ramp to Westbound US 82 (Kell Fwy) will remain open. And all lanes of NB US-281 will be detoured to exit at Galveston to continue North on the frontage road as a detour.

7-29-21

  • Location: I-44 Northbound at the US 287/Spur 325 Split (Maurine St). Triple left lane closure.

7-30-21

  • Location: I-44 Northbound at the US 287/Spur 325 Split (Maurine St). Double right lane closure.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid these locations if possible, and to be cautious, slow down, and stay off of phones.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramon Rubio
WFPD: Suspect arrested in connection to the murder of Guadalupe Valdez
MPEC management will instead be brought in-house through city management.
City of Wichita Falls to not renew MPEC contract with Spectra
Iowa Park Splash Park shuts down after positive total coliform test
Iowa Park Splash Park shuts down after positive total coliform test
William Henderson (Left) and Rochelle Conbrey (Right)
Two arrested after pepper-spraying woman during aggravated robbery
Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 will the last day the aquatic center is open to the public for this year.
Boomtown Bay to close a week early

Latest News

TxDOT sign replacement begins, expect traffic delays in WF
TxDOT sign replacement begins, expect traffic delays in WF
MSU Texas joins the Carnegie Project
MSU Texas accepted into Carnegie Project on the Education Doctorate
Job fair WF
City of Wichita Falls feeling pressure of worker shortage
Iowa Park Splash Park shuts down after positive total coliform test
Iowa Park Splash Park shuts down after positive total coliform test