Base Camp Lindsey receives $75,000 grant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Base Camp Lindsey has received a Challenge Grant for $75,000.

The North Texas Veteran’s Relief Fund made the announcement, with the $75,000 coming from the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation, Inc.

In order to receive the funding, Base Camp Lindsey has to raise $155,000 before July 13, 2022.

The grant would pay for renovations to the Base Camp Lindsey facility on 6th Street in Wichita Falls. That building was bought from the city in January 2020.

The North Texas Veteran’s Relief Fund said SLA Architects and Baird, Hampton and Brown Engineering services already have plans and drawings ready for the renovations.

Once renovations are finished, Base Camp Lindsey will be able to provide services to homeless veterans of north Texas.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.