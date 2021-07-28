Carol Murray announces WF City Council District 1 candidacy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls entrepreneur and business owner announced her candidacy for Wichita Falls City Council District 1 on Wednesday.

Carol Murray has lived in district 1 for nearly a decade.

“It’s important that Wichita Falls citizens get involved in City Council; otherwise, our democracy is at stake at the grassroots level if citizens aren’t properly represented and don’t share their local voice,” said Murray.

Murray also has a deep interest in neighborhood and business preservation and revitalization.

“Sometimes citizens just need a helping hand, like with cutting the lawn,” said Murray. “This only improves the city aesthetics, and the entire community benefits. I’m not suggesting handouts. I am suggesting ways the city can redirect already available funds toward this community effort, while bringing citizens together to make it happen.”

Murray, founder of Frank and Joe’s Coffee House, has over 40 years of business experience as both an employee and employer. She’s also served for various non-profits and on non-profit boards, including Girl Scouting, PTA, and the Rotary Club of Wichita Falls.

Some of her other goals include exploring the possibility of a business liaison position to guide businesses throughout the process of opening, and developing a better understanding of sustainability efforts, which includes recycling and waste.

Murray will go up against City Councilman Michael Smith, who will be running for his third term in District 1.

