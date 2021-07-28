City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

CASA of Red River to host foster parent resource fair

Partnering with the Wichita Falls Heritage Church to host a foster parent resource fair
By Ebonee Coleman and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Child Advocates of Red River are partnering with the Wichita Falls Heritage Church to host a foster parent resource fair.

The nonprofit’s staff is hoping this fair will bring in potential foster parents interested in opening their homes to children going through difficult situations. There will be over 30 other nonprofits offering valuable information, all with the same goal in helping keep those children close to their families together in Wichita Falls.

“We do have a lot of children that are placed out of the area more and more each week because we just don’t have the resources here in Wichita Falls anymore,” said James Bolding, executive director of CASA of Red River. “We definitely need to get the awareness out that we do need foster homes here locally,” said James Bodling Executive Director of Child Advocates Of Red River.

That fair will actually be broken up into two different sessions: one that will provide resources for case workers and the other for those families looking to foster a child.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-year-old has died as a result of a crash that happened on Wichita Street and N. Martin...
Child dead after Wichita Falls crash
Iowa Park Splash Park shuts down after positive total coliform test
Iowa Park Splash Park shuts down after positive total coliform test
Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 will the last day the aquatic center is open to the public for this year.
Boomtown Bay to close a week early
File Photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Office of Gov. Abbott releases statement on CDC guideline changes
William Henderson (Left) and Rochelle Conbrey (Right)
Two arrested after pepper-spraying woman during aggravated robbery

Latest News

COVID -19 turnover rates and less college students choosing to enter the education field
Texoma schools experiencing effects of teacher shortages
Many Texoma businesses still experiencing worker shortages
Many Texoma businesses still experiencing worker shortages
Elks Lodge of Wichita Falls makes donation to WFAFB
Wichita Falls Elks Lodge makes donation to WFAFB
Vernon College barber students give out free haircuts
Vernon College barber students give out free haircuts