CASA of Red River to host foster parent resource fair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Child Advocates of Red River are partnering with the Wichita Falls Heritage Church to host a foster parent resource fair.

The nonprofit’s staff is hoping this fair will bring in potential foster parents interested in opening their homes to children going through difficult situations. There will be over 30 other nonprofits offering valuable information, all with the same goal in helping keep those children close to their families together in Wichita Falls.

“We do have a lot of children that are placed out of the area more and more each week because we just don’t have the resources here in Wichita Falls anymore,” said James Bolding, executive director of CASA of Red River. “We definitely need to get the awareness out that we do need foster homes here locally,” said James Bodling Executive Director of Child Advocates Of Red River.

That fair will actually be broken up into two different sessions: one that will provide resources for case workers and the other for those families looking to foster a child.

