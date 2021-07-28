City View, Holliday ISDs create COVID protocol for upcoming school year

CITY VIEW/HOLLIDAY, Texas (KAUZ) - School is only two weeks away and COVID guidelines are already in place.

Two Texoma superintendents are excited to return to school and both have different plans on welcoming students back.

Superintendents Cody Carroll and Tony Bushong had to shut their schools down last year. During that time, they learned what works best for their students. Both superintendents are ready to face the school year with new plans.

“If a student comes down with a positive test result, we will still be following those guidelines and will have to quarantine for 10 days,” said Carroll.

Carroll is the superintendent at Holliday ISD. For this upcoming school year he plans to welcome students into school like a normal year, but if students get sick they will follow the school’s protocol.

“We know that COVID is a real thing and we take it very seriously but the education of our children is a very serious matter too,” said Carroll.

If a student is healthy, Carroll believes remote learning shouldn’t be a choice for everybody. He’s says students learn best when:

“We feel like the best opportunity for a child to be successful is face-to-face in the classroom with a professional educator,” said Carroll.

Bushong, Superintendent at City View ISD, said there are changes he made this summer for students have a better classroom environment.

“We just put in all new air conditioning and heating on both campuses this summer so we feel like we have good circulation,” said Bushong.

While masks are not allowed to be mandated in Texas, Lou Kriedler, director of health at the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District, is encouraging parents to send their child with one.

She said kids at school exposed to COVID will be forced to quarantine for 10 days unless they are fully vaccinated. She adds while it is a case by case basis, wearing a mask will also help by dramatically reducing the risk of being quarantined and missing school.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.