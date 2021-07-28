City of Wichita Falls taking over the MPEC, starting hiring process

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The city of Wichita Falls will take over operations at the MPEC starting Oct. 1, but to do that there are holes they need to fill.

Oct. 1 seems far away but two months will go by fast. As of right now, city officials feel comfortable on where they are in the process.

They have the job openings listed and they are open to the public. City officials said they have been in contact with Spectra Venue Management throughout this transition and Spectra has done a great job helping. Now it is up to the Wichita Falls officials to do their part and fill the positions needed.

“That is why we are starting early,” Lindsay Barker, Director of Communications for the city of Wichita Falls, said. “The human resource department has done a really good job. They have been working on the job descriptions and did a good job getting them out quickly as soon as Spectra was notified because they know we need to have that staffing in place.”

“If you look at the hotel project that is coming up, we will have their sales staff that will sell events and try to attract conventions and groups here,” Barker said. “We have a convention and visitors bureau sales staff. Then we would have had Spectra, so with us going to just those two entities, it really simplifies the process. It is going to make it a little bit easier, we should be able to streamline some of the positions and then the sales process. That was really a big part in that decision and why they decided to go that way and I think ultimately it is going to be beneficial for us.”

Barker said that they have reached out to the employees that have been working for Spectra at the MPEC to see if they wanted to stay. She said the city appreciates everything they have done.

Wichita Falls officials said they plan to touch base with all of the groups and events that are already booked to assure them that the transition will be smooth and they do not have to worry about anything happening to their event.

