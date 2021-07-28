Many Texoma businesses still experiencing worker shortages

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Workforce Solutions North Texas held a public service job fair at Vernon College’s Wichita Falls campus on Tuesday, all in hope to fill some empty positions with people in the community.

Experts said this employee shortage is a direct effect of the COVID-19 outbreak and many businesses took a big hit from it. Now, they are trying to get back on track but need employees to do so. Just in Wichita Falls, there were over 15 employers looking for workers on Tuesday.

“We have a lot of city and state employers here, so we are trying to give back to them because they were out there during COVID,” said Tom Ostovich, business services consultant for Workforce Solutions. “They were not working from home, they are in desperate need of employees so we are hoping to fill a lot of positions.”

There were over 400 positions that needed to be filled. Ostovich said they did not expect to fill them all in one day but this was much needed and they will hold more job fairs like this one in the future.

