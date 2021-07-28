City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

“Mommy’s dead”: 3 Texas kids lead police to bleeding mother

San Antonio police say three young children told an officer that “Mommy's dead," then led the...
San Antonio police say three young children told an officer that “Mommy's dead," then led the officer to their home where their mother was bleeding from stab wounds in a bathtub.(KOSA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - San Antonio police say three young children told an officer that “Mommy’s dead,” then led the officer to their home where their mother was bleeding from stab wounds in a bathtub.

The officer found the 4-, 5- and 8-year-old children wandering a heavily traveled street on San Antonio’s east side about 3 a.m. Tuesday. When asked what they were doing out so late, they said, “Mommy’s dead” and “there’s blood everywhere.”

Officers were taken to the family apartment and found the bleeding woman. She’s hospitalized in serious condition.

Police are working to determine if the wounds were self-inflicted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-year-old has died as a result of a crash that happened on Wichita Street and N. Martin...
Child dead after Wichita Falls crash
File Photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Office of Gov. Abbott releases statement on CDC guideline changes
Corey Vantrease
Man arrested after leading WF police on chase
Iowa Park Splash Park shuts down after positive total coliform test
Iowa Park Splash Park shuts down after positive total coliform test
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Stephens County.
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Stephens County
Jairus Johnson, 21
Social media fight leads to shooting near College Station park
In order to receive the funding, Base Camp Lindsey has to raise $155,000 before July 13, 2022.
Base Camp Lindsey receives $75,000 grant
An ambulance is seen at the site of a plant leak in Laporte, Texas.
Texas chemical plant leak leaves 2 dead, dozens injured