Rain chances return late this weekend

By Garrett James
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will remain hot and humid. We will have a high of 99, with real feel values over 100 being possible. No official rain chances are in the forecast for Wednesday. But a stray shower could develop late in the evening hours. Thursday will be a similar forecast. We will have a high of 99 with mostly sunny skies, and real feel values will be over 100. Friday could be the day we finally see 100 here in Texoma. If we do not see it on Friday, we may see it on Saturday or Sunday. The high for both days will be 101. However, a late summer “cold” front will come on Sunday. This front will bring rain chances with it Sunday night going into Monday.

