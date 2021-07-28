City Guide
Social media fight leads to shooting near College Station park

Jairus Johnson, 21
Jairus Johnson, 21(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a Houston man is in custody after he was arrested with a gun matching witness descriptions after a shooting Tuesday night at John Crompton Park.

According to court documents, Jairus Johnson, 21, was arguing with another man on Twitter over his ex-girlfriend. Johnson reportedly texted the other man to try and get him to fight, including a message that said “U ready to die?” Police say they tracked Johnson down after he dropped a pin with his location in a message. That location was at an apartment complex next to the park.

Officers were called to the park around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night after gunshots were reported to 911. According to court documents, officers started searching the nearby apartment complex and found 15 shell casings from a handgun. The documents show that officers also found Johnson walking through the complex and stopped him. Authorities say Johnson ran when they tried to question him but they caught him. Police say they recovered a pistol and the casings found in the complex match the gun.

When police questioned Johnson at the station, he denied being the shooter. He also told police he deleted text messages from his phone and told the other man to do the same. Officers confirmed those messages through the other man’s phone, court documents show. Messages recovered by authorities show Johnson taunting the other man around the time of the shooting, including a message telling the man not to speak with police.

Police charged Johnson with tampering with evidence, unlawful carrying of a weapon, evading arrest, and drug possession.

