“This is a new culture,” VC’s Brittannie Talley hired as new MSU head softball coach

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There’s a new coach in town: Brittannie Talley has been hired as the new head softball coach for Midwestern State University.

Talley spent the last five years as the head coach at Vernon College, leading them to a 42-win season in 2021.

She’s coming into a program that has had some difficulties: the Lady Mustangs haven’t made a Lone Star Conference appearance since 2016 and has only had one winning season in the last five years. She said she not only wants to flip that around but increase the presence her team has on campus.

“Definitely forming relationships with the athletes and the people on campus and establishing what football is on campus,” Coach Talley said, “we’re here, this is a new culture, we’re here, we want to be a part of the Stang Gang and we want to encourage people to be a part of us as well.”

While it is definitely not an easy task ahead of her, Coach Talley has a history of turning those kinds of stats around. In her first season with the Lady Chaps she doubled their win total. She also helped the Lady Hornets of Alabama State to a Southwestern Athletic Conference title in 2016.

Now she’s got her eyes set on just as big, if not bigger, goals for her Lady Mustangs.

“We want to eventually win a national championship and we want to be on the same level of recognition with all the other sports here on campus from a national standpoint,” she said, “we want to be a part of what they’ve built and what they’ve established and we’re going to do whatever it is to earn everybody’s respect and show that it’s a new era.”

Coach Talley has already met with her new athletes. She’ll meet with them all once again when school begins. From there, she said it’ll be time to get to work making those goals a reality.

