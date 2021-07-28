Vernon College barber students give out free haircuts

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A win-win for the community on Tuesday, free haircuts were given outside the Vernon College Wichita Falls campus.

These barber students are ready to graduate and excited to continue sharpening their skills.

All 15 students in the barber program passed their written exam for the state on their first try, putting them on track to graduate. For reference, only about 50% of people in Texas pass this exam the first time.

They have put in countless hours and dedication to get where they are today. Although the haircuts were free, they were taking donations for the barber program because they are starting a scholarship fund for future students.

“We really want to build up our clientele and get people coming in so our students can work on them,” said Brenda Elbert, barber instructor. “We need to get them in here so they can practice and I think that is a good way to do it, by getting out in the community and letting them know we are here.”

“We need licensed professionals in the industry because a lot of times people do not know how to properly care for the hair and everything that it entails,” said Elizur McLaughlin, director of the barber program at Vernon College’s Wichita Falls campus. “It is not just standing behind the chair, you need to know the terminology, you need to know how to diagnose disorders and just to make sure that you are certified knowing what you are doing.”

The instructors said it is about time the program gets some recognition from the community. They hope that hosting this free haircut event will put the community on notice that licensed professionals are being made right in their backyard.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.