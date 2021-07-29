City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

4-year-old dies from accidental asphyxiation, found in small toy chest

4-year-old Kache Wallis died from accidental asphyxiation.
4-year-old Kache Wallis died from accidental asphyxiation.(Hurricane Police Department / Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURRICANE, Utah (Gray News) – A 4-year-old boy was found dead in his home after his grandmother had reported him missing.

The Utah Medical Examiner’s Office says Kache Wallis died from positional asphyxiation and was ruled an accident.

According to the Hurricane Police Department, Kache was put to bed July 24 but was not found in his bed the next morning when his grandmother checked on him.

Family and friends searched the home but couldn’t find the little boy, so they called police.

Officers couldn’t find Kache inside either and made search efforts outside with the help of the community and various other agencies.

During the course of the search and investigation, authorities decided to look inside the home again.

Detectives found Kache tucked inside a small toy chest in his bedroom.

Officials do not believe foul play was involved and say the death was accidental.

“Our sincerest condolences are sent to Kache and his family,” the police department wrote in a statement.

UPDATED PRESS RELEASE - 4 Year old child Accidental Death

Posted by Hurricane City Police Department on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Office of Gov. Abbott releases statement on CDC guideline changes
A three-year-old has died as a result of a crash that happened on Wichita Street and N. Martin...
Child dead after Wichita Falls crash
COVID -19 turnover rates and less college students choosing to enter the education field
Texoma schools experiencing effects of teacher shortages
Corey Vantrease
Man arrested after leading WF police on chase
Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Wichita County.
United Regional taking extra precautions as COVID cases, hospitalizations rise

Latest News

Officials at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care have named the young male bear “Tamarack” after the fire...
Bear cub burned in wildfire heals at California center
FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
FDA letting troubled COVID vaccine factory restart
Bear cub treated at California wildlife center
FILE - In this May 16, 2006 file photo former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore...
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick charged with sexually assaulting teen
President Joe Biden will allow the eviction moratorium to expire but called on Congress to...
Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire Saturday