Arrest warrants for unpaid fines to resume in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Starting in August, the Wichita Falls municipal court marshals will resume actively serving arrest warrants for unpaid fines.

They stopped doing so last year due to the pandemic.

That will start August 15.

During the early months of the pandemic, the Wichita County Jail had several people who tested positive for the Coronavirus and were quarantined, so county officials said only violent crime offenses needed to be addressed.

But now, the jail can once again accept individuals arrested for outstanding city warrants.

The court has taken into consideration the circumstance that 2020 brought with it, and has allowed an amnesty period from August 1 to the 15 to allow people extra time to pay their fines or contact the court to make other arrangements to avoid arrest.

