Hot Weekend Before Big Changes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures from Friday and into the weekend will be very close to 100. However, a big cold front and weather pattern change takes place early next week, in what is traditionally the hottest week of the year! Temperatures will drop into the lower 90s for highs with some lows at night in the 60s! The front brings rain chances our way Sunday night and early Monday.

