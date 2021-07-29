City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Man arrested following chase in Lawton

Police chase Anthony Scott McClesky after a traffic stop.
Police chase Anthony Scott McClesky after a traffic stop.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police were led on a short chase by car and by foot at around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Anthony Scott McClesky was pulled over for a seatbelt violation before leading officers on a chase which began around the 1400 block of Columbia, until he was arrested near 15th and Bell.

McClesky now faces several charges including resisting and eluding from police officers, and being in possession of a stolen vehicle which was reported out of Wichita Falls.

The female in the car also ran away from the scene, it’s unclear at this time if she’s been arrested.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Office of Gov. Abbott releases statement on CDC guideline changes
A three-year-old has died as a result of a crash that happened on Wichita Street and N. Martin...
Child dead after Wichita Falls crash
COVID -19 turnover rates and less college students choosing to enter the education field
Texoma schools experiencing effects of teacher shortages
Corey Vantrease
Man arrested after leading WF police on chase
Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Wichita County.
United Regional taking extra precautions as COVID cases, hospitalizations rise

Latest News

City Guide Weekend Edition 7/24/21
City Guide Weekend edition 7/24/21
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 3,320 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Four suspected illegals found in car
Fort Hood Soldier accused of picking up immigrants
Wichita Falls Faith Mission unveiled their new app on Wednesday.
WF Faith Mission unveils new app