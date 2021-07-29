MSU Texas prepares to house students for upcoming Fall semester

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As Midwestern State University Mustangs prepare to pack their bags, they will be welcomed onto a campus that will look a lot more normal than the past two semesters since the pandemic began.

While the university is planning to return to 100 percent capacity for this fall semester, Kristi Schulte, director of housing and residence life, said they will be keeping the isolation dorms. She believes those rooms helped keep COVID-19 numbers low and will hopefully do that exact same thing this time around.

“If a student tests positive for COVID, we’ll move them over there so they’re not in the general student area,” said Schulte.

Those isolation dorms have the capacity to house 48 students that may need to be quarantined. MSU Texas officials said they will also maintain sanitation of high traffic areas, like study rooms and elevators. Practices that should be a top priority to not only staff but students alike, especially with the Delta variant cases now in Wichita Falls.

“That’s in the back of my mind and something that I think about often for us; we spend a lot of time talking to our students about personal responsibility and weighing the options that they have as individuals,” said Schulte.

MSU Texas housing and residence life said there are only 1,500 students signed up to live on campus so far, numbers lower than in the past.

“We’ve seen a strong response from our new students,” said Schulte. “Our returning students, those numbers are down just a little bit but what we know from our peer institutions and colleagues is that is a similar trend being seen across the region.”

Euritis Downs has been living and working on campus for almost three years and said he’s happy to finally have a normal semester.

“I enjoy living on campus a lot because it has an opportunity to live the college life,” said Downs. “Now that the masks policy has been taken down on campus it’s just more of a connected community where we can interact,” said Downs.

These activities weren’t available last semester.

“When that’s taken away from you, you feel lonely because there’s a lot of people that enjoy being around people and when that was taken away it was a huge hit for a lot of people, especially me because I’m a people person,” said Downs.

Schulte said they will also continue using move-in appointments so that there is not an overwhelming number of students, staff and families on campus all at the same time. The move-in begins on Aug. 14.

