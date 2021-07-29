City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

New Jerusalem Baptist Church receives surprise 6-figure donation

By Mason Brighton
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The New Jerusalem Baptist Church has nothing but thanks after a surprise six-figure donation was made by a former member.

“It was the largest one that we have ever received,” Angus Thompson, the pastor of New Jerusalem Baptist Church, said.

It was something Thompson said he didn’t expect.

“When I look at it I cried because I had never seen a donation to a church that size,” Thompson said.

This money will help pay off their new family life center currently being built where their original building stood, before burning to the grown last January.

“Even now it was sad and it was painful, we are going to do something that we had not done before. The lord sometimes forces us to do what we wouldn’t do otherwise,” Thompson said.

The new facility is nearly complete. Once opened, it will be the home of many programs aimed at helping those who need it the most. One area will be a medical clinic.

“Hopefully we will be able to put in different furniture and get medical equipment that we can take blood pressure, glucose,” Mary Ann Merriex, one of the church members, said.

Another section is dedicated to the church’s clothing ministry, which provides garments free of charge, no questions asked.

“I always wish we had something like this when I was growing up because I came from a really poor family and if we had clothes that we could go get it would of been a blessing, and it is a blessing to people to be able to come and get those clothes right now,” Deborah Jackson, another church member, said.

Construction on the new facility began at the end of last year and there isn’t much work left until the beginning of New Jerusalem’s next chapter, all thanks to one-hundred-thousand blessings.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-year-old has died as a result of a crash that happened on Wichita Street and N. Martin...
Child dead after Wichita Falls crash
File Photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Office of Gov. Abbott releases statement on CDC guideline changes
Corey Vantrease
Man arrested after leading WF police on chase
Iowa Park Splash Park shuts down after positive total coliform test
Iowa Park Splash Park shuts down after positive total coliform test
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

The university is planning to return to 100 percent capacity while keeping isolation dorms for...
MSU Texas prepares to house students for upcoming Fall semester
Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Wichita County.
United Regional taking extra precautions as COVID cases, hospitalizations rise
The city of Wichita Falls will take over operations at the MPEC starting Oct. 1 (Source: KAUZ)
City of Wichita Falls taking over the MPEC, starting hiring process
City View, Holliday superintendents talk COVID protocols
City View, Holliday ISDs create COVID protocol for upcoming school year