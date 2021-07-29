New Jerusalem Baptist Church receives surprise 6-figure donation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The New Jerusalem Baptist Church has nothing but thanks after a surprise six-figure donation was made by a former member.

“It was the largest one that we have ever received,” Angus Thompson, the pastor of New Jerusalem Baptist Church, said.

It was something Thompson said he didn’t expect.

“When I look at it I cried because I had never seen a donation to a church that size,” Thompson said.

This money will help pay off their new family life center currently being built where their original building stood, before burning to the grown last January.

“Even now it was sad and it was painful, we are going to do something that we had not done before. The lord sometimes forces us to do what we wouldn’t do otherwise,” Thompson said.

The new facility is nearly complete. Once opened, it will be the home of many programs aimed at helping those who need it the most. One area will be a medical clinic.

“Hopefully we will be able to put in different furniture and get medical equipment that we can take blood pressure, glucose,” Mary Ann Merriex, one of the church members, said.

Another section is dedicated to the church’s clothing ministry, which provides garments free of charge, no questions asked.

“I always wish we had something like this when I was growing up because I came from a really poor family and if we had clothes that we could go get it would of been a blessing, and it is a blessing to people to be able to come and get those clothes right now,” Deborah Jackson, another church member, said.

Construction on the new facility began at the end of last year and there isn’t much work left until the beginning of New Jerusalem’s next chapter, all thanks to one-hundred-thousand blessings.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.