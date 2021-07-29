Organizers gear up for annual Cars & Stars Car Show

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits in your communities. In this episode, we’re giving you a preview of what you can expect at this year’s Cars & Stars Car Show on the downtown square in Graham. The annual event is taking place on Saturday, August 7, on the largest downtown square in America.

“We’ve got bigger sponsors this year,” Branden Cornelius, co-founder of Cars & Stars Car Show said. “We’ve got more activities going on this year. We actually have a record number of vendors coming this year. We have 56 vendors coming. [They will include] everything from food trucks to different jewelry, to furniture, to whatever cookies, pastries, different vendors from all over the place.

The goal of the Cars & Stars Car Show is to bring car enthusiasts together with the local community. Cornelius enjoys watching different generations, young and old, walk through the square admiring all the cars and taking part in all of the family-friendly events. But there is prize money and bragging rights on the table this year.

“This year, we’re going to do Best of Show Car overall and Best of Show Truck overall. They will get [a] beautiful trophy and $1,000 cash,” Cornelius said. “Now, on top of that, we thought, ‘let’s do something different this year, we’ve never done before.’ So, we’re going to call out Young County. If you think your ride is the best ride in Young County, we want you to bring it out and put it in the show. It will be judged by the public. Whoever has the most tickets by the public wins that Best of Young County. You will receive a trophy, a plaque, bragging rights, and $500 cash.”

This year’s show is benefitting a local school teacher in Graham that’s is battling breast cancer. Cristina Reeve had to stop teaching so organizers hope this year’s proceeds can help Reeve and her family.

“That’s what Cars & Stars is about, to give back to our local community, and that’s what we do. That’s our inspiration. That is what we want to do. Not just go out there and have fun, look at all the cool cars, have a blast, but we also want to benefit from this and actually give it to someone who needs it here in Young County,” Cornelius said.

The Cars & Stars Car Show begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 7. For more information, you can visit grahamcarsandstars.org or the Cars & Stars Car Show Facebook page. If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact us at CityGuide@KAUZ.com or (940) 757-0691.

