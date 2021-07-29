City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Rain chances return this weekend

By Garrett James
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, it will be a hot forecast once again. We will have a high of 98 with mostly sunny skies, and heat index values will be between 100 and 105. Friday is looking hot as well. However, it is now looking like we will remain below 100. Friday, we will have a high of 98 with mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will range from 100 to 106. Saturday and Sunday are still the days we have the best chance for hitting 100. For Saturday and Sunday, the high is now forecasted to be right at 100. However, we are waiting for an unseasonable cold front to move into Texoma. Depending on the timing of the front on Sunday, the high for Sunday may be cooler. However, on Sunday, we will have a 20% chance for showers and storms. This will bump up to a 40% chance overnight into Monday. Monday, we will only see a high of 91 and we will have a 30% chance for isolated storms.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Office of Gov. Abbott releases statement on CDC guideline changes
A three-year-old has died as a result of a crash that happened on Wichita Street and N. Martin...
Child dead after Wichita Falls crash
COVID -19 turnover rates and less college students choosing to enter the education field
Texoma schools experiencing effects of teacher shortages
Corey Vantrease
Man arrested after leading WF police on chase
Iowa Park Splash Park shuts down after positive total coliform test
Iowa Park Splash Park shuts down after positive total coliform test

Latest News

More Heat Until Next Week
Hot and Humid Until Next Week
Hot and Humid Until Next Week
weather
Rain chances return this weekend
Rain chances return late this weekend