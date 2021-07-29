Rain chances return this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, it will be a hot forecast once again. We will have a high of 98 with mostly sunny skies, and heat index values will be between 100 and 105. Friday is looking hot as well. However, it is now looking like we will remain below 100. Friday, we will have a high of 98 with mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will range from 100 to 106. Saturday and Sunday are still the days we have the best chance for hitting 100. For Saturday and Sunday, the high is now forecasted to be right at 100. However, we are waiting for an unseasonable cold front to move into Texoma. Depending on the timing of the front on Sunday, the high for Sunday may be cooler. However, on Sunday, we will have a 20% chance for showers and storms. This will bump up to a 40% chance overnight into Monday. Monday, we will only see a high of 91 and we will have a 30% chance for isolated storms.

