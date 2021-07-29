Texoma’s athletes set new PRs as summer comes to close

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In less than a week high school athletes will be back on campus starting two-a-day workouts, which means it’s time to get back to work and for summer break to end.

At Endunamoo Strength & Conditioning in Wichita Falls, some of Texoma’s athletes are celebrating the end of summer by testing their strength and pushing themselves to new limits.

“It’s a peaking phase so we saw a lot of kids do a one-rep max lift, a lot of kids do their best vertical jumps,” Drew Hill, the owner and head trainer at Endunamoo, said, “we had records broken today, we had lifetime goals and PR’s met, which means when they roll into the season they are the most explosive, strongest [and] fastest versions of themselves ever.”

For volleyball players, Wednesday’s hurdle was the vertical jump with each girl maxing out one by one.

Iowa Park graduate Justi Rusk broke the gym record with a nearly ten-foot jump.

“When I first got here my numbers were pretty low and every time I’ve tested they’ve gone up and improved so it’s been pretty good,” she said.

“Training the hardest, we’re doing the most out of our workout, nutrition is the most on-point, we’re working the most on recovery,” Coach Hill added, “and it all starts to crash together so they are at their optimal performance right before two-a-days, right before it matters.”

For the football players, it was all about the deadlifts and bench presses with incoming Holliday freshman Parker Jones maxing out at a 445lb deadlift.

“That’s insane,” Coach Hill said, “most kids are not even at two times body weight.”

While it’s insane for Coach Hill to witness the athletes are hoping the feats of strength are just as impressive to college coaches.

“It just gives the coaches and other colleges just a visual preference of what you can athletic ability-wise and it’s just very helpful,” Rusk said.

As the athletes leave Endunamoo and head to their school gym Coach Hill said he hopes he’s left with the skills necessary to have their best season possible and be ready for next summer.

“So that’s very important for us to see those kids healthy at the end of the season,” he said.

