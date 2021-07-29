United Regional taking extra precautions as COVID cases, hospitalizations rise

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Wichita County. Last week saw the largest active case count in the county since the spring. For United Regional, this means higher-level precautions are being put into place and two COVID wards remain active.

Officials with the hospital said they currently have 25 patients hospitalized with the virus, compared to a month ago when that number was in the single digits.

“We’ve seen from the 20s on upwards, 20s, 30s, 40s. We do have a few older people that have been admitted as well, but like I said most of them have been unvaccinated,” said April Little, infection prevention manager at United Regional.

“Our county has a fairly low vaccination rate and so that’s what’s being seen consistently throughout the country is areas with low vaccinations are having higher cases right now,” said Little.

