Walt Disney World to require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

Guests wear required face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic on Main Street, U.S.A. in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Walt Disney World will require all guests over the age of 2 to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status beginning Friday.

Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner are areas included in the updated mask guidelines posted on the theme park’s website.

Guests will also need to wear a mask when entering and throughout all attractions however masks will remain optional for guests in outdoor common areas.

