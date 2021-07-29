WF Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours to return August 3

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce is set to start back its in-person Business After Hours events.

They’ll kick off the first event at their new location on the first floor of the Hamilton Building with a ribbon cutting.

The Chamber moved into its new location just over a year ago, but was not able to host a grand opening ceremony at the time due to the pandemic. The pandemic also halted Business After Hours, their evening networking opportunity.

The upcoming event will serve as both.

It’s set to take place Tuesday, August 3 at 900 8th Street, Suite 100. The ribbon cutting will be at 4:50 p.m., with the Business After Hours from 5 to 7 p.m.

