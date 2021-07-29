City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WF Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours to return August 3

The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce will kick off the first event at their new location on...
The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce will kick off the first event at their new location on the first floor of the Hamilton Building with a ribbon cutting.(KAUZ)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce is set to start back its in-person Business After Hours events.

They’ll kick off the first event at their new location on the first floor of the Hamilton Building with a ribbon cutting.

The Chamber moved into its new location just over a year ago, but was not able to host a grand opening ceremony at the time due to the pandemic. The pandemic also halted Business After Hours, their evening networking opportunity.

The upcoming event will serve as both.

It’s set to take place Tuesday, August 3 at 900 8th Street, Suite 100. The ribbon cutting will be at 4:50 p.m., with the Business After Hours from 5 to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Office of Gov. Abbott releases statement on CDC guideline changes
A three-year-old has died as a result of a crash that happened on Wichita Street and N. Martin...
Child dead after Wichita Falls crash
COVID -19 turnover rates and less college students choosing to enter the education field
Texoma schools experiencing effects of teacher shortages
Corey Vantrease
Man arrested after leading WF police on chase
Iowa Park Splash Park shuts down after positive total coliform test
Iowa Park Splash Park shuts down after positive total coliform test

Latest News

Rain chances return this weekend
The university is planning to return to 100 percent capacity while keeping isolation dorms for...
MSU Texas prepares to house students for upcoming Fall semester
New Jerusalem Baptist Church receives surprise 6-figure donation
New Jerusalem Baptist Church receives surprise 6-figure donation
Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Wichita County.
United Regional taking extra precautions as COVID cases, hospitalizations rise