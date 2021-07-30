2021 Comanche Nation Fair canceled

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Business Committee has decided to cancel the Comanche Nation Fair for 2021.

In a statement, the Comanche Nation Fair Board said the decision was the result of rising COVID-19 case numbers due to the Delta variant.

They said the decision was made in the best interest of tribal elders, children, dancers, vendors, guests and employees.

Meanwhile, the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex has also returned to a closed campus as a result of growing Coronavirus numbers.

All tribal programs in Lawton will also be curbside service only starting on August 2.

