231 new Coronavirus cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Four new deaths from the Coronavirus were reported this week in Wichita County.

According to health officials, two of the people who died in the past week were vaccinated. One of them was above the age of 80 and the other was between the ages of 70 and 79. Of the two other reported deaths, one was above the age of 80 and the other between the ages of 60 and 69.

231 new cases were also reported in the past week. There are currently 335 active cases of the Coronavirus in Wichita County.

Health officials said there are 24 people currently hospitalized from the virus in the county, with 10 of them in critical condition.

25 new vaccine breakthrough cases were reported this week as well. There have been 90 in the county so far. Of the 25 new vaccine breakthrough cases, all are symptomatic and two of them have been hospitalized due to their symptoms.

The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District sadly has four deaths to report today: Case 15,462 (80+), Case... Posted by City of Wichita Falls, Texas Government on Friday, July 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.