Boys and Girls Club of Vernon to give out free school clothes

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - The Boys and Girls Club of Vernon will give out free school clothes ahead of the new school year.

On August 12, the organization will host its sixth annual School Clothes Giveaway.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 12 at Campsey’s Closet at 2210 Deaf Smith.

Event organizers want people to bring their own bag as there will be a limited amount available.

