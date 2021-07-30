CASA hosts resource fair in hopes of finding homes for foster children

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Heritage Church in Wichita Falls and Child Advocates of Red River hosted a foster parent resource fair. In the hopes of keeping children going through the foster care system closer to Wichita Falls.

Organizers with the fair tell me ten families came to the foster parents resource fair, one had even fostered a total of 38 kids

“We felt like that’s what we needed to do is to give back to someone and we love kids with all our hearts. So we wouldn’t trade the experience for anything in the world,” said Connie Smithee.

Smithee says she and her husband decided to foster after they couldn’t have children of their own. While she hasn’t fostered in the past eighteen years she says the foster parent resource fair was the perfect chance for others ready to open their homes.

“This was great I mean I really wish back when we were fostering we had more information because there’s tons of information out here,” said Smithee.

Child Care Advocate of Red River staff members say as more children enter the foster system the need for safe households for the 400 children they serve every year doesn’t slow down.

“Right now we are having kids being taking away three to six hours away from here and it’s hard on the kids it’s hard on the families,” said Smithee.

While being a foster parent is rewarding it is hard work.

“You have trainings you have to go through they do an inspection of your house obviously we want these kids to be in a safe environment,” said Derek Carter Pastor Heritage Church.

In addition to the informational fair members of the Heritage Church along with non profits in Wichita Falls they have also put together a resource room to help anyone trying to help a child in need.

“I would say diapers is one of the biggest things right now because a lot of our foster homes or relatives take in children in the middle of the night. So they’re not set up for some of these items and they have to go purchase them. So having a resource room is definitely beneficial to these families,” said James Bolding Executive Director of Casa Red River.

Just because you may have missed the foster parents resource fair today there is still a huge need to find homes for children.

To find out how to donate to The Heritage Church Resource Room visit their website.

To find out more information on fostering visit the Casa website.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.