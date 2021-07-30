City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Largest class of Texas Highway Patrol recruits graduates

The 167th recruit class included recruits ranging from 21 to 50 years old.
The 167th recruit class included recruits ranging from 21 to 50 years old.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KAUZ) - 145 new Texas Highway Patrol Troopers graduated from the Texas Department of Public Safety’s A-2021 recruit class Friday.

According to DPS, that is the largest recruit school graduation in the department’s history.

The ceremony took place at the Great Hills Baptist Church in Austin.

The 167th recruit class included recruits ranging from 21 to 50 years old. It also included 21 women, the most in one recruit class, as well as 16 people from other states, including Florida and Pennsylvania.

The recruits all had to go through a 27-week training academy, and will report to their individual duty stations on August 23.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Office of Gov. Abbott releases statement on CDC guideline changes
Police chase Anthony Scott McClesky after a traffic stop.
Man arrested following chase in Lawton
Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Wichita County.
United Regional taking extra precautions as COVID cases, hospitalizations rise
FILE - Scarlett Johansson arrives at the Bafta Film Awards, in central London, Feb. 2 2020....
Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over ‘Black Widow’ release
A three-year-old has died as a result of a crash that happened on Wichita Street and N. Martin...
Child dead after Wichita Falls crash

Latest News

You can reach out to Emily's Legacy on Facebook or their website.
Miko is looking for a forever home
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 3,471 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
There are currently 335 active cases of the Coronavirus in Wichita County.
231 new Coronavirus cases reported in Wichita County
Ray Gonzalez at his retirement celebration in 2016.
Longtime public servant Ray Gonzalez passes away