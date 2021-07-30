City Guide
Lily Bug is looking for a forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman with Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News Channel 6 Friday to introduce us to Lily Bug.

Lily Bug is one of many adoptable pets at the Animal Services Center, located at 1207 Hatton Road.

You have to be 18 or older to adopt an animal there.

You will have to pre-pay for her spay surgery.

The adoption fee is $40, which covers basic vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

Rain chances return Sunday