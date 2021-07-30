City Guide
Longtime public servant Ray Gonzalez passes away

Ray Gonzalez at his retirement celebration in 2016.
Ray Gonzalez at his retirement celebration in 2016.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A two-time Wichita Falls city councilor and longtime Wichita County precinct one county commissioner has passed away.

Ray Gonzalez was 76 years old.

He served the country in the Vietnam War and received a Purple Heart.

Gonzalez owned a Volkswagen and foreign car repair shop in downtown Wichita Falls for half a century.

He retired from the county commission in 2016.

He was a gracious and great man and will be missed in the community.

