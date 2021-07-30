Longtime public servant Ray Gonzalez passes away

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A two-time Wichita Falls city councilor and longtime Wichita County precinct one county commissioner has passed away.

Ray Gonzalez was 76 years old.

He served the country in the Vietnam War and received a Purple Heart.

Gonzalez owned a Volkswagen and foreign car repair shop in downtown Wichita Falls for half a century.

He retired from the county commission in 2016.

He was a gracious and great man and will be missed in the community.

