New details released in Wichita Falls house fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department has released new details into a house fire that happened Thursday on 15th Street.

The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

When fire crews first got there, they said the home was engulfed. They were able to knock out the fire in about 20 minutes.

According to Wichita Falls Fire Department the home is known by police to be occupied by vagrants. Fire officials said evidence in the kitchen showed people had been building fires and cooking inside the home, which is believed to be the cause of the fire.

Officials said the fire caused damage throughout the home.

No one was hurt in the fire.

