City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Publix to require masks for workers in stores

By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Publix is bringing back masks for its employees.

With the spread of the more contagious COVID delta variant, the face coverings are returning next week.

“Effective August 2, Publix associates, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear face coverings over their noses and mouths while inside any Publix store,” the company said on its website. “We encourage all to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The delta variant causes infections that are more contagious than the common cold, flu, smallpox and the Ebola virus, and it is as infectious as chickenpox, according to leaked internal documents from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and obtained by The Washington Post.

The CDC recommends people in areas of substantial- or high-transmission risk wear face coverings over their noses and mouths when in public, indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

Walmart has also made a similar move, reversing its mask policy for its employees working in stores, clubs, distribution facilities and warehouses.

They will be required to wear masks in areas with high infection rates, even if they have been vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Office of Gov. Abbott releases statement on CDC guideline changes
Police chase Anthony Scott McClesky after a traffic stop.
Man arrested following chase in Lawton
Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Wichita County.
United Regional taking extra precautions as COVID cases, hospitalizations rise
FILE - Scarlett Johansson arrives at the Bafta Film Awards, in central London, Feb. 2 2020....
Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over ‘Black Widow’ release
A three-year-old has died as a result of a crash that happened on Wichita Street and N. Martin...
Child dead after Wichita Falls crash

Latest News

You can reach out to Emily's Legacy on Facebook or their website.
Miko is looking for a forever home
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 3,471 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Jniya Tallie, a graduate assistant with the Jackson State women's basketball team, left, speaks...
To get shots in arms, governments turn to money in pockets
Guests wear required face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic on Main Street, U.S.A. in front of...
Disney requiring US employees to be vaccinated against virus
There are currently 335 active cases of the Coronavirus in Wichita County.
231 new Coronavirus cases reported in Wichita County