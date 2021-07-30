City Guide
Rain chances return Sunday

By Garrett James
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, it is looking hot and humid. However, it is now looking like we will remain below 100 today. Friday, we will have a high of 99 with mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will range from 100 to 108. Saturday and Sunday are still the days we have the best chance for hitting 100. For Saturday, the high is now forecasted to be 101. Heat index values could reach up to 108. However, we are waiting for an unseasonable cold front to move into Texoma. Depending on the timing of the front on Sunday, the high for Sunday may be cooler. For now, the high on Sunday is forecasted to be 100, but it looks as if that will drop over the next few days. However, on Sunday, we will have a 20% chance for showers and storms. This will bump up to a 50% chance overnight into Monday. Monday, we will only see a high of 91, and we will have a 30% chance for isolated storms.

