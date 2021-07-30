TxDOT replacing signs throughout Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Transportation is replacing large highway signs around Wichita Falls.

Drivers can expect some delays and multiple lane closures as a result.

On Friday, crews were working on the northbound side of I-44 around the Maurine Street exit. They are expected to finish up around 4 p.m.

TxDOT officials said this is week one of likely two weeks of work to replace all the signs that need to be replaced.

