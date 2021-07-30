WFFD fight house fire on 15th Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a house fire Thursday night on 15th Street, between Elizabeth Avenue and Holliday Street.

The fire was put out quickly by firefighters. It also damaged some powerlines, prompting Oncor to respond to handle the live wires.

Firefighters on scene said there were no injuries and the house seemed abandoned.

The fire started near the back of the house and went into the attic. The cause is still under investigation.

