Wichita Christian School is keeping athletes safe during COVID

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Last year, Wichita Christian School asked athletes to mask up. They did not want to take any risks with students getting sick. This year...athletic director Seth Nolan, says he is ready for another year of sports and plans to continue to keep players as safe as possible.

Although students will not be required to wear a mask during practice or games, the school will take player’s temperatures both during practice...and before each game...they’ll also wipe down equipment, add an isolation room, and hand out separate water bottles. Nolan says even with COVID at it’s peak. Last year’s experience wasn’t bad.

“We didn’t have any issues with more than one player last year in any sport being out at a time because of COVID. So I think our kids here at Wichita Christian did a good job at keeping themselves safe,” said Nolan.

We received feedback from several parents on Facebook, and a few parents had some tips on how they plan to keep their kids safe during sports season.

One Facebook user said: “All in all, parents should make whatever decision is best for their kids and their families.” Nolan says kids need a mental break.

“They’re kids and they need to be kids as long as they can be kids and their brain is still developing and learning all these tools for later on in life> Nolan said.

And he hopes...

Another Facebook user said: “let them get sunshine, fresh air, and exercise. wash their hands. don’t share water bottles. their immune systems will do what it’s designed to do.”

